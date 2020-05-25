Man barricades himself inside Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police have asked the public to avoid the area of North Hills Drive and 56th Avenue as they work to negotiate with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home.

Police said the man is alone inside the home on North 46th Avenue, just south of Hills Drive, and they are trying to negotiate with him to "help him.”

It’s unclear what led to the man barricading himself inside the house.

No other details were immediately released.

