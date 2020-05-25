Woman loses husband of 44 years in Pompano Beach car crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman spoke to Local 10 News on Monday about her husband of 44 years who died over the weekend, days after being involved in a car crash.

“It was weaving like this,” Delia Robinson explained.

Robinson’s white Toyota RAV-4 ended up on its side Tuesday during the crash along Cypress Boulevard in the Palm Aire neighborhood of Pompano Beach.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove her and her husband from their vehicle.

“He was bleeding, his hand was bleeding, and I said, ‘Honey, I’m going to release your belt,’” Robinson said.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extract Delia and Gerald Robinson from their white SUV in Pompano Beach. (WPLG)

Robinson said she didn’t know what to do because her husband, Gerald Robinson, 81, had just undergone bypass surgery on April 29.

They were on their way home Tuesday when their SUV was struck by another vehicle.

Gerald Robinson died over the weekend.

“He was to be home from a block a way, and he never made it,” Delia Robinson said through tears. “Forty four years, no family, I’m all alone. Thank God I have friends.”

A witness who didn’t want to be identified told Local 10 News that the other driver was a blonde woman in her mid-50s who seemed to be off and incoherent.

She was driving a dark grey Hyundai.

It’s unclear whether the woman was cited or will face charges in the crash.