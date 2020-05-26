Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints 2 justices to Florida Supreme Court

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Miami, at which time he announced the appointments of Judge Renatha Francis and attorney John Couriel to the Florida Supreme Court.

Francis is currently a judge for the Florida 15th Circuit Court in Palm Beach County.

Judge Renatha Francis has been appointed to Florida’s Supreme Court. (WPLG)

She previously served on the Florida 11th Circuit Court and the Miami-Dade County Court.

Francis, who was born in Jamaica, is the first American from the Caribbean to be appointed to Florida’s Supreme Court, the governor said.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled by this appointment and the confidence you’ve shown in giving me this opportunity to serve the people of our great state of Florida,” Francis said. “From very humble beginnings, standing before you all today, I am truly the epitome of the American dream.”

Francis said she was raised by a single mother in Jamaica who never finished high school and who was the daughter of a farmer.

Despite her obstacles in life, Francis said her mother taught her and her sister “grit, determination and hard work.”

Couriel, meanwhile, is currently an attorney at Kobre & Kim law firm in Miami.

Attorney John Couriel has been appointed to Florida’s Supreme Court by Gov. Ron DeSantis. (WPLG)

According to his bio on the firm’s website, Couriel “handles high-stakes cross-border disputes, with a particular focus on Latin America,” and also “conducts internal investigations and represents individuals and corporations in jurisdictions including Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.”

He previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The governor has appointed five people to Florida’s Supreme Court since taking office, four of whom are from South Florida.