Roaches, mold among issues found at Blue Ginger, Miami Grill

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A state inspector was at Miami Grill at the corner of Sheridan Street and U.S. 1 in Dania Beach last week based on a complaint and found 14 violations.

There were live and dead roaches inside the restaurant, as well as mold on soda dispensing nozzles, the inspection noted.

Records show there were roach, mold and hand washing issues at Blue Ginger Seafood Steakhouse in Miramar.

There were also sewage/wastewater issues inside the Mughal in Pembroke Pines.

Inspectors, meanwhile, had to go to Grio Express several times before they were allowed to re-open.

The restaurant was first ordered shut May 13 and wasn’t allowed to re-open until May 19.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

According to state records, no kitchens were ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County.

***MIAMI GRILL

1505 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DANIA BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/20/20

14 VIOLATIONS

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Clean utensils stored in soiled box pan by in front of 3 compartment sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed over 25 dead roaches on floor in food prep area, kitchen area, by hand sinks and by drive thru. Observed 1 dead roach on lid of food container in fliptop cooler Observed over 10 dead roaches on floor under bench seating in dining room.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Observed can of Raid and and roach spray on rolling cart at front counter.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on wall at cookline 2 live roaches on gasket of flip top cooler on cookline 1 live roach on shelf under steam table on cookline 1 live roach on wall by 3 compartment sink 3 live roaches by mop sink and office 1 live roach in dining room.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles. Nozzle at lemonade dispenser at front counter with mold like substance Nozzle on coke freestyle machine with mold like substance Nozzles at drive thru soiled with mold like substance.”

“Food being cooled by nonapproved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. 10:45 chicken nuggets (45-46°F - Cooling) temp again 11:45 45-46f. Recommend placing items in walk in cooler to quick chill. Items were prepped less than 4 hrs per manager. Items moved to walk.”

***BLUE GINGER SEAFOOD STEAKHOUSE

14395 MIRAMAR PARKWAY

MIRAMAR

ORDERED SHUT 5/19/20

31 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches on rice cooker (with white rice) on prep table in kitchen. Observed 12 under three compartment sink in the kitchen. Observed 5 crawling on the floor under prep table in the kitchen. Observed 3 crawling on and under prep table in kitchen. Observed 2 on wall behind reach in freezer in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 on the floor in the dry storage area, next to kitchen. Observed 1 in three compartment sink in the kitchen. Observed 3 in front of ice machine. Observed 1 on prep table under hood in the kitchen.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed. Floor area(s) covered with standing water. In front of walk in freezer when it rains. Floor tiles cracked, broken or in disrepair. Kitchen area. Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area. Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust in kitchen area. Floor drains/drain covers heavily soiled.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed about 6 flies flying around in food prep area in the kitchen. Food prep area is separate from cook line.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed chlorine at 0 ppm. Operator advised to set up three compartment sink.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Drink ice.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by bottles of cooking oil. Operator removed bottles of oil.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider.”

***GRIO EXPRESS

4308 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

NOT ALLOWED TO RE-OPEN AFTER RE-INSPECTION 5/15/20

ORDERED SHUT 5/13/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/15/18

“From initial inspection. Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Over 20 rodent droppings under steam table where container with flour is being stored in kitchen area. Over 50 rodent droppings under prep table next to whirlpool refrigerator Over 10 rodent droppings on right side of whirlpool refrigerator next to microwave stand. Over 5 rodent droppings under microwave stand in kitchen area Over 20 rodent droppings on left side of stoves on cookline Over 5 under prep sink in kitchen area. Over 10 under storage shelf next to steam table in kitchen area Over 10 rodent droppings under steam table on shelf where cook meat is being thawed 2 rodent droppings on top of steam table where cooked green plantains are kept Over 5 rodent droppings under 2 door cooler in ware wash area. Over 10 rodent droppings in bathroom area. Approximately 20 rodent droppings on top of flour container under steam table Over 10 rodent droppings on right side of maxx cold refrigerator in front service area separate from kitchen Over 10 rodent droppings behind maxx cold refrigerator Over 20 rodent droppings under front counter where chemicals are stored Over 10 rodent droppings under from counter where containers with single serve utensils are stored 5 rodent dropping in plastic tray used to stack sodas in maxx reach in cooler in front service area separate from kitchen Over 50 rodent droppings under maxx cold refrigerator in front service area **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2020-05-14: -Approximately 10 rodent droppings behind chest freezer in ware wash area -Approximately 10 rodent droppings underneath reach in cooler in ware wash area -Approximately 20 rodent droppings in bathroom near hand wash sink -Approximately 10 rodent droppings on steam table -5 rodent droppings on 5 gallon bottles of oil stored under steam table in kitchen area -4 underneath steam table next to storage rack -Approximately 20 behind and underneath Maxx Cold beverage cooler at service area -Approximately 10 under counter in front service counter -3 in steam table where hot water is normally held -Approximately 10 under and around stove area -12 in blender stored on stove in kitchen area **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2020-05-15: Approximately 10 rodent droppings next to whirlpool reach in cooler 3 rodent droppings on steam table 4 rodent underneath steam table Approximately 10 droppings on right side of prep sink in kitchen area Approximately 20 rodent droppings behind cookline 1 rodent dropping on single service burner in kitchen area Approximately 10 rodent droppings behind bakers pride stove Approximately 20 rodent droppings in restroom area 5 rodent droppings left side of chest freezer **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2020-05-18: At the time of callback inspection, 3 rodent droppings found underneath front counter, 2 rodent droppings found underneath food preparation table in kitchen and 2 rodent droppings found underneath wire shelf in kitchen.”

***THE MUGHAL

2100 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 5/18/20

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Hand sink in kitchen backing up during use through floor drain. Observed employee step in water. Drain is not in an isolated area. Drain is in middle of kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. - 1 dead roach in WIC -2 dead roaches in men's room -1 dead roach next to front counter.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. Employee change gloves after cleaning with no hand wash then proceeded to prepare food.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Employee cleaning dishes in triple sink. Employee not sanitizing dishes after washing.”

“Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Can of Raid at front counter. Manager advised it was just being used to kill roaches.”

“No handwash sink for employees. Current hand wash sink not working. Not in use due to waste water back up.”