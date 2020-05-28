Arrest report: ‘I meant to do it, I just want to die,’ woman said before causing fatal crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman who deputies said caused a fatal crash last week in Pompano Beach told a witness that she intentionally caused the crash because she was trying to kill herself, her arrest report stated.

“I meant to do it. I just want to die. I don’t want to be here,” Tamera Leigh Prevo said, according to the witness.

The witness told responding deputies that Prevo appeared to be inebriated.

According to Prevo’s arrest report, she had visited a man’s office earlier in the day on May 19 and became jealous after seeing a photo of the man’s ex-wife on a shelf.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Prevo confronted the man, took a bottle of vodka from his office and left in her 2013 silver Hyundai Sonata.

Deputies said witnesses saw her driving “aggressively” to her mother’s home along Cypress Boulevard in the Palm Aire neighborhood of Pompano Beach before she parked, slammed her car door and went inside.

A witness told deputies he saw Prevo get back into her car just before 5:30 p.m., run a stop sign and make a left onto Cypress Boulevard.

He said he then saw Prevo crash her car into a white Toyota RAV-4.

“It was weaving like this,” Robinson told Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Robinson and her husband, Gerald Robinson, 81, from their vehicle.

“He was bleeding, his hand was bleeding, and I said, ‘Honey, I’m going to release your belt,’” Delia Robinson said.

Gerald Robinson, who underwent bypass surgery in late April, died over the weekend. He had just been released from Cleveland Clinic when the accident occurred.

“He was to be home from a block a way, and he never made it,” Delia Robinson said through tears. “Forty four years, no family, I’m all alone. Thank God I have friends.”

Prevo was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

She is being held at the North Broward Bureau in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Local 10 News learned during her court appearance that Prevo has had four prior DUI arrests.

A Broward County judge ordered that Prevo be subject to random alcohol testing if she posts bail. She will also be outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor and will not be allowed to operate a motor vehicle.