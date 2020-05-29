2 women in custody following stabbing in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were arrested Friday morning after an argument between three women escalated to a stabbing, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported around 6 a.m. near a gas station in the area of Northwest 28th Avenue and 87th Terrace.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez, the two suspects were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition and are now in custody.

Three women were involved in an argument that led to a stabbing May 29 in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities say. (WPLG)

Rodriguez said the victim was treated at the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the initial argument between the women.

The suspects’ identities have not yet been released.