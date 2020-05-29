Broward College announces proposal to cut athletic program
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward College President Gregory Haile recommended the end of the public college’s athletic program.
In his 2020-21 budget proposal, he is asking The Broward College District Board of Trustees to discontinue the program, according to a statement released on Friday.
The program includes 147 student-athletes and the cost per athlete is $11,009 annually, according to Jodi Brown-Lindo, a spokesperson for the college.
If the board approves the budget, the college would continue to support scholarship athletes for an additional year. The next meeting is scheduled for June 30th.
