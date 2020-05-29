Man arrested after girlfriend falls off hood of pickup truck

Published: May 29, 2020, 11:12 am Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:17 am

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man was arrested Thursday night after a domestic dispute led to his girlfriend falling from the hood of his moving GMC pickup truck, authorities announced on Friday.

Carlos Alejandro Luna, 37, faces charges of reckless driving and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, witnesses called 911 after seeing the 29-year-old victim falling from the hood of the truck and Luna fleeing the scene.

Linhardt said the couple had gotten into an argument ahead of the incident at their home in the 800 block of Bonito Lane before the woman got on top of the hood of the truck in an attempt to prevent Luna from leaving.

Linhardt said Luna drove with his girlfriend on the hood of his truck until the 900 block of Lobster Lane, when she fell off, landing on the ground unconscious, but breathing.

Witnesses told deputies that Luna initially got out of the truck after his girlfriend fell, but then got back inside and drove away.

Linhardt said he returned to the scene when deputies arrived.

The woman was treated by Monroe County Fire Rescue paramedics before being taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. She was later airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where she is listed in serious but stable condition with injuries to her head.

Linhardt said Luna confessed to drinking alcohol before the incident and told deputies that he had a medical marijuana card and THC cartridges in his pocket.

Authorities said he failed field sobriety exercises at the scene and his blood was drawn for further analysis.