Miami-Dade adopts wastewater epidemiology to help fight coronavirus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Innovative early lab tests, research and discussions around the world about using a community’s sewage to help track contagion during the coronavirus pandemic have progressed into a new surveillance system in Miami-Dade County.

Since the virus’ genetic signature is found in patients’ stool, the wastewater program could help epidemiologists to detect the resurgence of the disease before patients are diagnosed. The data can help public health officials to move to contain specific outbreaks and public officials to evaluate some reopening policies.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist with the Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, is hoping the program at the water treatment facility can help authorities to get early warnings if there is a second wave and to reduce the cost of testing.

“It has been a way to estimate that the actual number of people who have the virus in their system in a given population is actually much higher than what the test results indicate,” Marty said referring to the asymptomatic patients or the symptomatic patients who avoid testing.

Marty has been advising Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez during the pandemic. Miami-Dade has been sending weekly sewage samples from three wastewater treatment plants to Biobot Analytics, a lab in Massachusetts working with plants in about 40 other states in the country.

“We have detected Covid-19 in wastewater and we sent that up to Massachusetts to try and determine the level of infection here in Miami Dade,” Marty said. “It’s more prevalent than people think.”

Marty said so far the highest reading was measured on April 9. It showed that up to 46,000 --- 2% of Miami-Dade’s 2.3 million people using the wastewater system -- may have been infected. The Florida Department of Health reported there were about 5,745 confirmed cases as of that day.

There are some challenges. There is a $1.8 billion project to upgrade Miami-Dade’s pipe by 2026 and sewage breaks could happen. Doug Yoder, the deputy director of the Miami-Dade Water & Sewer Department, said the record rainfall in May has also been challenging.

“The last few days of extreme rainfall indicate that systems are designed for a certain capacity but they’re not designed for the largest rainfall that can occur,” Yoder said.

