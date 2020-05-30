Hundreds of protesters stop traffic on I-95

MIAMI, Fla. – The protesters walked the streets of Miami before heading to the highway where, around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, they entered Interstate I-95 stopping traffic. It began around 3 p.m. and is still continuing. The crowd became so large in the past two or three hours, some are still downtown, others have spilled onto Interstate 95. Now the interstate is shut down in both directions near downtown Miami.

Protesters have defaced some City of Miami police cars that were parked blocking the interstate, marking them with spray paint. Two protesters climbed up and tagged a highway sign at NW 2nd Street on I-95 with black spray paint, writing Don’t Shoot. A windshield was smashed on a Florida Highway Patrol car.

The crowd has now gathered on the west side of Miami Police Headquarters.

They are angry, they are hurt but most of all they are tired.

“I don’t want to keep explaining why I can’t go out without being targeted. Now they have to think about what they do if they want another riot for killing another one of us,” one of the protesters said.

The group voiced these feelings in chants and written on signs Saturday in the march that began at 3 p.m. at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami.

Roughly 300 people of all different races and ages packed Miami streets in outrage over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police, more than a thousand miles away in Minneapolis last Monday.

“I think this helps to show how many people are outraged by this senseless murder,” one protester said.

With tensions mounting across the country, city of Miami leaders joined forces earlier Saturday with the faith-based community to issue a message of calm.

“What you saw on that video was hate," Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said regarding the video that has been widely circulated of the white Minneapolis police officer with his knee in Floyd’s neck. Colina pleaded with Miami protesters to not vandalize the city.

“I want to urge our citizens to please demonstrate peacefully, we want you to exercise your first amendment right. We want you to get whatever pains and anguish you’re feeling inside, out but we want you to do it in an appropriate manner,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said during a morning meeting with pastors and Colina.

The Miami protest was organized at the last minute. It swelled from social media and from word of mouth.

One woman told Local 10: “We heard the chanting from our apartment and we instantly came downstairs. We had to be a part of it. Right is right.”