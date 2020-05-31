Coral Gables joins other cities in issuing curfew amid protests

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Coral Gables has joined other cities in issuing a citywide curfew amid protests in Miami-Dade County.

Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli initiated the curfew Sunday in response to “the civil unrest that began . . . Saturday."

The curfew begins at 9 p.m. Sunday and will continue through 6 a.m. until further notice.

Miami and Miami-Dade County and officials say they will strictly enforce curfews. On Sunday, Coral Gables issued an emergency order Sunday announcing they will begin a curfew Sunday starting at 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

Curfews are in effect in the City of Miami (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.), Miami-Dade County (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.), and Hallandale Beach (11 p.m. to 6 a.m.).