2 people rescued from water after small plane crashes off Key West coast

KEY WEST, Fla. – Two people were rescued by members of the Naval Air Station in Key West Monday morning after their small plane crashed into the water.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Jabiru light sport aircraft crashed into the water about 20 miles northwest of Key West at 10:30 a.m.

According to U.S. Navy officials, members of the air station’s Search and Rescue team hoisted the man and woman from the water into a helicopter and transported them to Lower Keys Medical Center.

Both were listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.