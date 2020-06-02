Inspector finds fly in container of orange chicken at South Florida restaurant

COOPER CITY, Fla. – It’s a very good thing that an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation noticed the fly in a container of orange chicken or it could have been served to you!

The inspector was at China City on Griffin Road in Cooper City last week for an unannounced routine inspection.

Nine violations were found, eight of which were considered “high priority” by the state.

An inspector was also at Mike’s Pizzeria in Kendall last week based on a complaint.

The inspector noted a roach issue and mold in the ice machine

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their specific violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***CHINA CITY RESTAURANT

9552 GRIFFIN ROAD

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 5/28/20

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Orange chicken at True Glassdoor cooler. Observed live fly inside container.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches crawling on floor from under center prep station to prep table at kitchen where flour and sugar containers are kept 1 live roach crawling on rice cooker at table next to steam table in cookline. 1 live roach under table crawling above rice container on center food prep station across from cookline. 1 live roach crawling on side of True Glassdoor cooler next to microwave on prep table across from cookline. 3 live roaches on floor by door from kitchen to male restroom. 2 live roaches crawling on prep table where microwave is kept across from cookline.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on top of steam table where wonton soup is held at cookline. 1 dead roach next to clean to go bowls at shelf above steam table at cookline. 2 dead roaches behind rice cooker at table next to steam table at cookline. 5 dead roaches under prep table where sugar and flour container are stored across from cookline.”

“Cooked potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. At True Glassdoor cooler next to microwave: chicken and pork wonton (90°F - Cooling since 11:30am) temp taken at 1:45pm. Observed foods in plastic deep container and covered. Advised operator to place foods in shallow pans and uncovered. Foods were moved to walk in cooler to speed up the cooling rate. Second temp 69°F at 2:36pm.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed container with raw chicken over uncovered tray of crab Rangoon inside chest freezer under shelf at storage area. Operator moved chicken to proper location. “

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. At True Glassdoor cooler next to microwave: orange chicken (44-45°F - Cooling overnight). Per operator foods were prepared yesterday and placed in cooler to cool overnight. Observed foods in deep container and covered.”

***MIKE’S PIZZERIA

13712 SW 84TH STREET

KENDALL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/27/20

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the window baseboard behind phone station by front door.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”

“In-use ice scoop stored on soiled surface between uses. Observed ice scoop stored in top of the ice machine on a dirt surface.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 15 dead roaches window baseboard behind phone station by front door. Also approximately 12 dead roaches stuck to wall below 3 compartment sink.”

“Establishment did not report seating change that affects the license fee, Clean Indoor Air Act, sewage system approval or other related requirements. Establishment license stated 20 seat capacity and at the time of the inspection approximately 50 seats counted.”