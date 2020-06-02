WATCH LIVE: Interfaith leaders call for peace, justice for George Floyd

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An interfaith news conference is being held Tuesday morning in Miami Gardens as religious leaders call for justice and peace following the death of George Floyd.

“As we continue to navigate through uncertain times, we are also dealing with a fragile moment in our history,” a press release from the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church read.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church at 21311 NW 34th Ave.

Religious leaders are calling for protesters to remain peaceful while demanding justice for Floyd.

“With all the many great things this country has done, clearly, we have the capacity to make the necessary changes to create, as our founding fathers wrote, ‘a more perfect union.’ We are calling for peace,” the news release stated.