Detectives still looking for parents of baby found in ocean

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Investigators are working to solve the case of a baby whose body was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean two years ago.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials are again asking the public for help in identifying the baby known as “Baby June" because she was found on June 1, 2018.

An off-duty firefighter spotted her naked body while on a charter boat that afternoon. The body was found 75 to 100 feet east of the shoreline near Boynton Beach Inlet Park.

Detectives said the baby was no more than 14 days old.

“We don’t know exactly how long the child was in the water,” Capt. Steven Strivelli said at the time. “I mean, we have some ideas, but I don’t want to put that information out.”

Officials believe her parents may have been from the Caribbean.

They also believe she was born in a medical facility, but a search yielded no leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 561-688-4155.