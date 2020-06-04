Ex-South Florida cop sentenced following child pornography bust

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A former police officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department was sentenced to 30 months in prison for possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Ariana Fajardo Orshan announced Thursday in a news release.

Gabriel Albala, 45, of Margate, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release following his prison term, and he must register as a sex offender.

Albala pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on Jan. 17.

Prosecutors said the pornographic images included children under the age of 12 who were engaged in sex acts.

According to detectives, they were alerted about Albala after they arrested a man who they said sold child pornography on the internet.

The seller’s records showed a financial transaction and other information that led detectives to Albala, authorities said.

A search warrant was then executed at Albala’s home and a desktop computer was discovered inside his bedroom that contained multiple images of children engaged in sexual activity, prosecutors said.

Authorities said child pornography was also found on Albala’s cellphone.

Albala was fired from the Boynton Beach Police Department after his arrest.