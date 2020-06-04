Horse rescued after leg falls through pedestrian bridge in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – First responders and equine veterinarians rushed to the aid of a horse named Vertigo on Wednesday after its leg fell through a board on a pedestrian bridge in Plantation.

The owner told Plantation Fire Rescue officials that he was riding Vertigo along Northwest 118th Avenue Wednesday afternoon when the horse got spooked by a car.

Vertigo ran off into Volunteer Park and onto the bridge where he fell through.

With the help of a tow truck, Vertigo was finally pulled out after being tranquilized.

The tranquilizers wore off around 8 p.m. and Vertigo got back on his feet.

“I think he’s doing really well, all things considered,” equine veterinarian Dr. Tiffany Trotter said.

Veterinarians hope the fall didn’t fracture his leg

They patched him up and cleaned him up, and Vertigo was able to walk himself to a nearby barn where he can rest and heal.

“The leg that was actually stuck under the bridge is actually the leg that he’s bearing more weight on now, which is a good sign,” Trotter said.