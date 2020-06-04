Spooked horse falls through pedestrian bridge in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – A horse named Vertigo was rescued Wednesday evening after partially falling through a pedestrian bridge in Plantation.

“At approximately 4:54, we received a call that there was a large horse that was trapped,” said Plantation Fire Rescue spokesperson Aston Bright.

Bright said the owner was riding Vertigo along Northwest 118th Avenue, when something set the animal off.

“The horse got away from him after he was spooked by a car,” Bright said.

Vertigo ran into Volunteer Park and onto a pedestrian bridge, where several boards gave way. Vertigo’s right hind leg was trapped in the hole.

Plantation Fire, along with a special team from Davie Fire rescue, were able to hoist the horse from the bridge with the help of a tow truck. The horse was then tranquilized.

Dr. Tiffany Trotter, an equine veterinarian, examined the horse on site and said she did not believe Vertigo’s leg was fractured.

After about an hour of lying on the grass, sedated, Vertigo finally came to and stood up on his own.

“I think he’s doing really well, all things considered,” Trotter said. “The leg that was actually stuck under the bridge is the leg that he’s bearing more weight on. Which is a good sign.”

After being cleaned and bandaged, and given a tetanus shot, Vertigo was led to a nearby barn for some rest and relaxation.

“The horse’s name is Vertigo. And Vertigo is happy to be free,” “Bright said.