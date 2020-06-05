2 men attack man playing MLK ‘I Have A Dream’ speech in Miami

MIAMI – As some in the community mourn the death of George Floyd and protest police brutality, a witness said a man was playing Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech loudly Thursday evening in Miami.

Two men attacked him at a park in the heart of Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, according to the Miami Police Department. A witness said the victim was black and the attackers were white.

“It is freedom of speech and he has every right to peacefully say his opinion or broadcast whatever he wants,” said Barbara Ortiz, who witnessed the attack.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the department, officers received the report about 5:30 p.m. and responded to First Avenue, between Northeast 35th and 34th streets.

“There was a large crowd at the location,” Delva said.

Delva said the two men approached the victim at the park. After an argument, one of them punched him, while the other one pushed him, Delva said.

“You don’t go over and punch somebody,” Ortiz said. “I mean that is very offensive.”

A witness said several men who witnessed the attack came to the victim’s aid, and the attackers walked away and into the Tap42 Restaurant at 3252 NE 1st Ave.

The victim, who was bleeding, also went into the restaurant, witnesses said.

“Officers gathered all sides of the story from all parties involved, including witnesses on scene and corroborated the details leading up to the assault,” Delva said.

Delva said officers arrested the two men. She was still gathering details on the incident.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

