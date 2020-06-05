Broward Chiefs of Police Association to announce plan of action following death of George Floyd

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Chiefs of Police Association is holding a news conference Friday morning to show their solidarity against the killing of George Floyd and to announce a plan of action.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Public Safety Building in Fort Lauderdale.

The news conference comes after both peaceful and unruly protests in South Florida.

In Fort Lauderdale, a police officer was suspended after video appeared to show him pushing a 19-year-old protester who was kneeling on the ground with her hands up.

Officer Steven Pohorence’s personnel file shows that an allegation of unnecessary force and false arrest was previously made, and in another report, a man accused Pohorence of racially profiling him during a traffic stop.

In each case, he was not found to be in violation of department policy.

Meanwhile, another woman who said she was peacefully protesting on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale told Local 10 News that she was struck by a projectile and received 20 stitches.

LaToya Ratlieff said she believes the projectile was a foam baton. A casing was found nearby on the ground.

“I have 20 stitches,” she said. “Luckily, the CT scan revealed that I have no brain damage.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he personally reached out to Ratlieff to apologize and offered the city’s help with ensuring that she receives all the medical help necessary.