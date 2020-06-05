Driver crashes stolen van during police chase in Miami

MIAMI – The driver of a stolen van collided into two police vehicles early Friday morning during a police chase in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police spokesman Mike Vega, officers spotted the van shortly after 3 a.m., which matched the description of a van involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in April.

Vega said officers attempted to stop the driver, but he fled, eventually crashing into two police vehicles in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 48th Street.

“All we heard was the sirens and the bang, and I was like, ‘What happened?’ Everything’s so dark,” Reyna Gomez told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright.

Vega said the suspect tried to flee the scene, but was taken into custody. Another person inside the vehicle was also arrested.

“I saw people running through the park and I saw the officer chasing somebody,” Gomez said.

The van was confirmed stolen, but detectives are still investigating to determine whether the van was the same one involved in the hit-and-run.

According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 8:40 p.m. April 11 and left a pedestrian, identified as Geovany Merlos Ramos, 39, dead.

Police said Ramos was crossing Southwest Eighth Avenue at Second Street when he was struck by a white, 1999-2002 Dodge Ram 1500 van.

Ramos was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.