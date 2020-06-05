Holocaust survivor beats coronavirus in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nurses and doctors lined up to celebrate Steffi Goldberger Berg as she left the hospital on Friday.

“Every single one did their best and took care of me like a baby,” she said.

The 92-year-old Holocaust survivor lost her 93-year-old husband, Willie Berg, of 70 years to the coronavirus pandemic. Berg, who was born in Berlin, Germany, died at their home in Fort Lauderdale on March 23.

Goldberger and Berg fled Germany and met in Shanghai, China. They moved to Israel after the war and moved to the United States in 1954. The couple settled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The family was grieving for the electrical engineer who was devoted to his family.

Cindy Berg Vayonis said the last two weeks were very difficult. Berg had two more kids, five grandchildren and one greatgrandchild who were celebrating her story of survival.