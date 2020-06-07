Man dies from drowning in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 22-year-old man died after drowning in a lake at a condominium community.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Departments were called to the Westview Condominium Community at 4:57 p.m. Saturday after reports of a man standing in water near the shoreline of a lake was seen slipping, then falling into the water. He did not resurface, according to reports.

An investigation revealed that the homeowners’ association at Westview contracted a private company to perform water management and land erosion maintenance. The company was not named in the report.

Police said the victim entered the lake to do wall restoration above and below the water’s surface, but somehow lost his footing and fell into the water.

Police and firefighters entered the lake and located the victim underwater, pulled him out and conducted CPR. He was then transported to an area hospital, according to the report.

The man’s name has not been released and police are investigating how the accident happened.