Hammer attack on neighbor lands man in jail

TAVERNIER, Fla. – A man in Key Largo was arrested Saturday night after sheriff’s deputies said he hit his neighbor in the face with a hammer.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Lee Burton, 33, of Tavernier with aggravated battery.

Witnesses said that it all started when a car was speeding down a residential street. The 26-year-old victim and other people on the road waved for the driver to slow down.

That’s when, according to witnesses, Burton got out of his vehicle and began arguing with the victim, eventually striking him in the face with a hammer.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center with severe injuries to his face. Monroe County Sheriff said they did not know the man's condition.

Burton was taken to jail.