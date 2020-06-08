Miami-Dade County orders entertainment facilities to submit reopening plans for approval

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As more businesses reopen in Miami-Dade County, entertainment facilities have been directed to submit their reopening plans to county leaders for approval.

This includes movie theaters, bowling alleys, auditoriums, indoor amusement facilities, casinos and other attractions.

“Due to the unique and specialized nature of entertainment venues and attractions, each venue must submit a proposed plan to the County detailing how they will incorporate the applicable guidelines included in this handbook,” a news release from the county stated. “They must follow both the general New Normal Guidelines, as well as those specific to their business, be it the rules for retail spaces, arts and cultural venues, restaurants, and/or pools.”

Each entertainment facility must include in their proposal specific details about how they will follow the “new normal” guidelines and how those rules will be enforced.

The submitted plans must not only focus on patrons, but also include details about protections taken for employees, “business process adaptations, employer-led public health interventions and industry-wide safeguards.”

“At a minimum, the plans must address the required elements of the respective set of guidelines,” the news release stated.

Each facility’s plans must be approved by the county and posted onsite prior to the business reopening.

The directive given to entertainment facilities comes as gyms and other wellness centers reopened on Monday.

Miami-Dade County remains in Phase 1 of its reopening timeline.