13 purebred schnauzers rescued from filthy Miami home

MIAMI – Thirteen purebred schnauzers will be looking for new homes after being rescued from a suspected hoarder’s house.

The precious pups had been living in filth in the Miami residence until the Furry Friends rescue group arrived Friday. The owner agreed to hand over the dogs and is getting help for his hoarding issues.

The 11 males and two females range in age from 8-month-old puppies to about 4 years old. They were transported to a Furry Friends farm in Palm City to be rehabilitated. They need to be trained, so it’s going to be a while before they are available for adoption.

Furry Friends in Jupiter needs help to care for the dogs. If you can help, their contact information can be found at furryfriendsadoption.org.