Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man drove himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning after he was shot in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a ShotSpotter alert just before 4 a.m. regarding shots being fired in the area of Northwest 48th Street and 26th Avenue.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found bullet casings, but no victim or possible shooter.

Orange evidence markers covered about a half-dozen bullet shell casings on the ground.

Authorities said they later learned that the victim had driven himself to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer was at the hospital as the victim’s friends waited outside the hospital for an update from doctors.

They said they don’t know what led to the shooting, but they’re just glad that their friend is expected to recover.