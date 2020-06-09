Miami Herald leaving Doral headquarters

DORAL, Fla. – The Miami Herald is moving out of its Doral offices in August and will operate remotely for the rest of the year, the newspaper announced.

“As the business model in our industry continues to change, and due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, we continue to face severe financial headwinds,” Aminda Marqués González, the president, publisher and executive editor of the Miami Herald and Nuevo Herald, wrote in a letter to readers on the paper’s website Tuesday morning. “In this move, we are investing in people over place to ensure our readers receive the level of coverage and accountability throughout South Florida they expect each day from our talented journalists.”

She noted that most of the staff has been working from home since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Herald outsourced the printing of its publications to the South Florida Sun Sentinel in April.

The newspaper moved to 3511 NW 91st Ave. in Doral from its downtown Miami headquarters in 2013.

In the letter to readers Tuesday, Marqués González wrote that, “After the New Year, once the commercial real estate industry has sorted itself out with regard to new standards and approaches, we will find a new, centralized home.”