Girl leads Black Lives Matter protest on Ocean Drive
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A student led a small Black Lives Matter march on Tuesday morning along Ocean Drive in South Beach.
About two dozen people followed 13-year-old Egyptia Green, a Ransom Everglades School student, from Fifth to 15th Street.
Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora, DeAnne Connolly Graham, the chair of the Miami Beach Chamber Women’s Business Council, and a few Miami Beach officers also participated.
