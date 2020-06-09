Girl leads Black Lives Matter protest on Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A student led a small Black Lives Matter march on Tuesday morning along Ocean Drive in South Beach.

About two dozen people followed 13-year-old Egyptia Green, a Ransom Everglades School student, from Fifth to 15th Street.

About two dozen protesters marched along Ocean Drive on Tuesday in South Beach. (Local 10 News)

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora, DeAnne Connolly Graham, the chair of the Miami Beach Chamber Women’s Business Council, and a few Miami Beach officers also participated.