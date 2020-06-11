Armed robbers hold up pawn shop employees in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for two men who they said robbed a pawn shop in Lauderdale Lakes at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cash America Pawn shop at 2880 N. State Road 7.

According to deputies, surveillance video shows the robbers pulling up to the pawn shop in a black 2016 Toyota Corolla and entering the business.

Deputies said the men looked around before leaving.

But the thieves returned just before 5 p.m., armed with guns, authorities said.

Deputies said one of the robbers, who was wearing a black Miami Heat hoodie, approached the store clerks and demanded jewelry at gunpoint, while the second thief, who was wearing a face mask and dark-blue hoodie, pointed to the items they wanted.

Witnesses said the robbers appeared to be in their late 20s and are between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall with facial hair.

Anyone with further information is asked to call BSO Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4200. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.