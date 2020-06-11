In three Miami cities, self swabbing for COVID-19 is coming to CVS drive thru

MIAMI, Fla. – CVS Pharmacy is opening four additional COVID-19 test sites on Friday, June 12 adding to 77 locations across Florida. The new sites in Carol City, Hialeah and Miami will utilize self-swab tests.

Patients drive up and stay in their cars, then are directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or, at a few stores, a location in the parking lot. They are given a test kit and instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member then observes the self-swab process to make sure it is done correctly. Results are available to those being tested within three days.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, June 12 to schedule an appointment.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for the tests for both insured and uninsured patients.