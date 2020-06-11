Man, woman arrested in connection with attempted burglary of pawn shop

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Two people have been arrested in connection with the attempted burglary of a South Florida pawn shop that occurred earlier this month, authorities announced on Thursday.

The incident was captured on surveillance video the night of June 1 at the Queen of Pawns store at 4900 Broadway Ave. in West Palm Beach.

According to police, one of the culprits fired a gun at the store entrance and the other thieves used machetes, rocks and hammers to try to break into the business. They eventually gave up and ran away.

Police said two people, identified only as Ivan and Jessica, were arrested overnight. Detectives are still searching for several others involved in the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900, Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS, or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.