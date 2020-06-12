Hard Rock Stadium coronavirus testing closing early Friday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The COVID-19 test site at Hard Rock Stadium will close at 1 p.m. Friday for maintenance.

The site will reopen for testing Saturday at 9 a.m., the Florida Division of Emergency Management says. It is generally ppen seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone 18 and over, regardless of county, can get free nasal swab testing and antibody (blood draw) tests. Results for the antibody tests are given on-site.

