Home invasion robbery suspects spotted by camera in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating an armed home invasion where four masked subjects are accused of tying up two female victims with duct tape and taking cash and jewelry.

Surveillance video released by investigators shows the suspects outside the home. It can be seen in the tweet below.

#MDPD's seeking your assistance in identifying and/or locating the individuals who committed an armed home invasion robbery in the area of 141 Avenue SW 168 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/QiHjyi4vEh — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 12, 2020

The incident took place June 5 around 7 p.m. in the area of 141st Avenue and SW 168th Street.

Investigators say the suspects entered the home through an unlocked front door. One of them tied up a victim with duct tape and threatened to kill her with a knife if she screamed, police say. The other victim was also tied up and had her mouth covered with duct tape.

Police say the other two suspects ransacked the home’s bedrooms and stole jewelry and $600.

They fled in a victim’s 2017 Honda Accord, investigators say. The victims were not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477, or by visiting crimestoppersmiami.com.