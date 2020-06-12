Florida will host Trump and Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination this year in Jacksonville.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” McDaniel said in a news release. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

The announcement caps a standoff between Trump and Roy Cooper, the Democratic governor of North Carolina, whose team had been working to keep the convention in Charlotte despite coronavirus fears.

While Trump will accept the renomination in Jacksonville in August, the RNC insists some of its business activities will continue to be held in Charlotte, according to the Associated Press.

On June 4, during a press conference in Orlando, Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his desire to host the Republican National Convention in Florida.

DeSantis said that the state would gladly welcome the $100 million economy impact.

"North Carolina approached it as a default no and then maybe we’ll see. My approach would be a default yes. Then as we get closer, you can make determinations about how you would do it,” DeSantis said.

The Republican governor acknowledged that he would take into account the prevalence of the coronavirus and statistics in Florida nearer to the convention, but that with mitigation measures such as masks and testing in place, especially looking months in advance, the state should welcome the RNC.

“That’s not from a partisan perspective. If Biden said they wanted to do Dem here, I would say OK,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that the original host state, North Carolina, may have missed its chance.

“We should assume that we will be doing this and welcome it," he said.

While no specific date was announced for the rescheduled event, the release said it will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which can hold up to 15,000 people.