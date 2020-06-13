Detectives believe 2 girls who vanished from Pittsburgh are in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators believe two girls from Pittsburgh who recently vanished from Pennsylvania are in Broward County on Friday.

Two-year-old Moor Bey and 11-year-old Khier Livsey are with Sheik William Salaam Hall El, 47, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Salaam Hall El is driving a white GMC Terrain with Pennsylvania tag LCJ3193. Fort Lauderdale detectives are assisting the Pittsburgh Police Department and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.