10 members of Hallandale Beach Police SWAT team resign

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Officers of the Hallandale Beach Police Department SWAT Team have informed their chief of police that the entire team has resigned.

The HBPD SWAT sent a memo to Sonia Quiñones that announced a “collective” resignation of the 10 members.

While they cited many issues for their resignations, the last straw was when members of the Command Staff took a knee in solidarity, they said.

“Having members of the Command Staff taking a knee in solidarity with Vice-Mayor Sabrina Javellana (who stated she wants the officers ‘fired and charged’) …., this lack of support is crippling . . .,” they said in a lengthy letter that stated everything from the “anguish and stress” of today’s political climate to being minimally equipped and under trained.

City Manager Greg Chavarria addressed the SWAT team resignation saying that as soon as the police chief received the memo on Friday, she set a meeting for Monday at 3 p.m. with the officers.

“At that time, the chief will hear their concerns and collect their equipment. The City thanks them for their service,” the statement read.

The manager said that Hallandale Beach Police continue to have special weapons and tactics coverage.

“While the voluntary resignation of our officers from this assignment is unfortunate, our residents should be assured it has not had any impact on our commitment to protecting their safety.”

Chavarria said that while the officers have resigned from SWAT they have not resigned from the department. He also disputed the mention of the police chief joining members of the community in taking a knee against “racism, hatred and intolerance earlier this week.”

He continued: "They have incorrectly stated the gesture was in support of an elected official. This is simply not true. "