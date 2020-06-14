Men fatally stabbed on Fort Lauderdale beach were homeless

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The two men found stabbed to death behind a luxury condominium on the beach at Galt Ocean Mile were homeless, according to an update from Fort Lauderdale police.

Police identified the men as Walter Amryan III, 59, and Adan Gonsulez, 37. Their bodies were found about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at 3100 N. Ocean Boulevard behind L’Hermitage condominiums.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department withheld their identities as they attempted to locate next of kin. While they were able to find relatives of Amryan, they said they have “exhausted all available means to find the family of Gonsulez and are asking anyone that might have information to contact police.”

Police are still calling Daniel S. Dovi, 64, a person of interest in the killings.

Daniel Dovi, 64, faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and feeling and eluding. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Three hours after detectives found the two men’s bloody bodies on the beach, officers responded to a call a little more than a half mile south at 2613 Center Ave.

Michael Jones told police officers that a man who was camping on his property in a white Jeep Wrangler attacked him.

Jones said when he told the man, later identified as Dovi to get off his property, Dovi threw him to the ground before using the Jeep to smash into a golf cart being used by Jones’ business partner, then backed up in Jones’ Porsche.

Dovi then led police on a chase north on I-95 until a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s maneuver caused him to crash near Hillsboro Boulevard.

Detectives said that since the incidents occurred within close proximity of each other, about five minutes from the spot of where the bodies were found, and within a close time frame, they are looking into the possibility that the murders and the assault on Jones may be related.

Dovi was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding. He remains in the Broward County Jail.

(graphic by Andrea Torres)