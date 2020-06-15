Bowling alleys and movie theaters welcome back customers in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – It’s a timeless game, and after several months without it, bowling is back in Broward County — with a few changes.

The game itself hasn’t changed, but because of COVID-19, some of the setup is different. For instance, you don’t just grab any bowling ball. You walk in, get fitted and then the ball and shoes are brought to your lane.

“We’ve pulled all the house balls off the concourse,” says Joe Schumacker, the owner of SpareZ in Davie. “We sanitize them after every use.”

Of course, there’s extra cleaning and sanitation of common areas, and every other lane is turned off, promoting social distancing.

Movie theaters have also been given the green light to reopen in Broward County.

At Paradigm Cinemas in Tamarac, seats will be assigned to help enforce social distancing, and masks are necessary.

“Coming to the movie theater with the protocols we have in place is no more dangerous than going to a restaurant,” says Armand Daiguillon, the theater’s general manager.

You may also notice some of the flicks sound familiar. It may be a while before the new movies roll in, as Hollywood starts to ramp up, so some theaters are showing the classics at a discounted rate hoping people will ease into their return.