Summer camps reopen with fewer children, safety precautions in place

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Summer camps in South Florida began reopening Monday.

Normally, 175 kids would be enrolled in summer camp at the Hepburn Center, a camp in Hallandale Beach that has a heavy academic focus.

But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, only 80 kids are enrolled.

Children and their parents lined up at the entrance Monday morning, where staff members took the kids’ temperatures and asked them a series of health questions before they went into the building.

Staff members told Local 10 News that they spent a lot of time preparing for the big day.

All the rooms have been cleaned and sanitized and the classrooms have a maximum capacity of nine kids.

Every child gets his or her own desk.

There are also social distancing markers throughout the hallway so children can stay 6 feet apart.

Every child gets a mask and is strongly encouraged to wear it as much as possible.

One 10-year-old girl told Local 10 News that after several months of social isolation and distance learning at home, she is excited to start summer camp.

“Because I’m going to be able to see my friends and I’m going to be able to see my Hepburn Center teachers,” Grace Franco said.

Parents at the center said one reason they’re glad summer camp is starting is so they have someone to watch their kids while they go off to work as child care has been a challenge for families during the pandemic.

Summer camp at the Hepburn Center is Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Standard tuition for city residents is $250.

The last day of summer camp is Aug. 14.