1 killed, 1 injured in Little Haiti shooting

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a late night shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Northeast 59th Street and First Avenue.

According to Miami police spokesman Mike Vega, officers arrived at the scene and found two unresponsive men who had been shot.

He said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.