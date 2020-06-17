84ºF

$3,000 reward offered for information about fatal Hallandale Beach shooting

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Rashad Edwards was fatally shot outside his home in Hallandale Beach in April 2020.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in April in Hallandale Beach.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. April 29 in the 800 block of Southwest Ninth Street.

According to authorities, someone inside a red compact SUV fatally shot the victim, identified as Rashad Edwards, in front of his home.

The gunman was described by police only as a black male with medium-length dreadlocks and a light beard.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

