$3,000 reward offered for information about fatal Hallandale Beach shooting

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in April in Hallandale Beach.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. April 29 in the 800 block of Southwest Ninth Street.

According to authorities, someone inside a red compact SUV fatally shot the victim, identified as Rashad Edwards, in front of his home.

The gunman was described by police only as a black male with medium-length dreadlocks and a light beard.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.