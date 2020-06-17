No injuries reported after partial facade collapse at medical office building

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – No one was injured Wednesday morning during a partial facade collapse at a medical office building in North Miami Beach.

The incident was reported in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and 181st Street.

A doctor who works in the building told Local 10 News that he sees patients in the afternoon on Wednesdays so no one other than employees were inside the building at the time.

“Unfortunately, the structure spontaneously fell off,” Dr. Nidal Radwan said. “Thank God nobody was passing by, no one was injured, no pedestrians. And the whole staff are fine also, thank God.”

The cause of the collapse is unclear at this time.

All employees were sent home as no one is permitted to be inside the building until a safety inspection is completed.