Shooting near Hard Rock Stadium leaves 1 injured

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Wednesday shooting near the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens left one person injured.

Witnesses said the man was wounded about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 199th Street and Northwest 27th Court. The shooter got away. Detectives said they are reviewing surveillance video from nearby townhomes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Air Rescue Bureau personnel landed a helicopter on the football field of the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex at 3000 NW 199th St. They took the man, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.