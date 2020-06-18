Man fatally shot at Hyde Resort in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding out who shot a man last week at the Hyde Resort.

The shooting occurred after 2:40 a.m. June 8 at the hotel at 4111 S. Ocean Drive.

According to Hollywood police, several people were attending a party at the hotel prior to the shooting.

Police said the victim was taken to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center. The victim underwent surgery, but ultimately died from his injuries.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who was at the scene before or after the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-847.