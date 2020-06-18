Police respond to report of another shooting at Opera Tower in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police blocked off the Opera Tower residential building Thursday after receiving a report about a shooting.

According to authorities, the management company was contacted by a resident of the building who said they heard gunshots.

Police said there is construction happening in the building and nearby, but they secured the scene out of an abundance of caution as officers investigate the report.

The report comes days after a shooting occurred on the third floor of the building at 1750 N. Bayshore Drive.

According to police, an argument ensued Tuesday as the elevator doors opened on the third floor between the group inside the elevator and some other people on the other side of the elevator.

“One of the individuals which was inside of the elevator exited, and walked toward one of the subjects in an aggressive manner,” Miami police spokeswoman, Officer Kiara Delva, said. “Shortly thereafter, the individual who exited the elevator immediately returned in a concealing manner as if he was being shot at, at which point in time the subject exchanged gunfire.”

No injuries were reported, however, Delva said casings and a gun were found at the scene.

Several people were taken into custody for questioning after the shooting, but it’s unclear whether any arrests were made.