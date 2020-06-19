Coronavirus: Florida reports another 3,822 cases of COVID-19, new one-day record

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported another 3,822 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, breaking the one-day record of 3,207 set just 24 hours earlier.

Florida is now up to 89,748 total confirmed cases and 3,104 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday morning across the state, including five in Miami-Dade County, two in Broward and 14 in Palm Beach County.

The 3,822 new cases in one day is a 19% jump from what had been the record a day earlier, and it’s more than double what had been the record for single-day cases just a week ago (1,902).

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed cases increased by 522 to 24,376. The county now has 864 deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 337 to 10,448. The county’s death toll is now at 367.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 262 to 10,116, with the death toll at 464.

Monroe County now has 150 cases (an increase of four overnight) and four confirmed deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 12,774 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

The rate of positivity among those tested across Florida has also risen in recent days, a trend can also be seen locally in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/5 – 6.8%

6/6 – 3.6%

6/7 – 7.8%

6/8 – 5.1%

6/9 – 7.1%

6/10 – 5.7%

6/11 – 6%

6/12 – 10.3%

6/13 – 3.1%

6/14 – 8.8%

6/15 – 9.1%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11%

BROWARD

6/5 – 3.3%

6/6 – 2.9%

6/7 – 4.5%

6/8 – 4%

6/9 – 6.7%

6/10 – 5.9%

6/11 – 5%

6/12 – 6.0%

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.5%

6/16 – 9.7%

6/17 – 7.4%

6/18 – 9.1%

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 1.5 million tests for COVID-19, with 5.9% coming back positive.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Thursday urged at-risk residents to take stronger precautions and he reminded people that the safest place to be right now is at home.

“Everybody that’s over 60 years old, anybody that has an underlying medical condition, needs to take care of themselves,” he said. “The safer-at-home orders have not been lifted, so you are safer at home. And I’m also asking our businesses: If you can allow your workers to work out of their home, please do. Especially those that are over 60 years old and have an underlying medical condition. If we do that, we can keep the contagion level down, but we can also keep hospitalizations down.”

Gimenez had said Wednesday that the county will step up enforcement of safety guidelines and shut down businesses that don’t comply. City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reiterated that while it’s too early for another stay-at-home order, “we have to maintain that tool in our toolbox” if the numbers don’t improve.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier in the week that the state is “not shutting down” and will push forward with reopening, citing hospital vacancy and chalking up the higher daily case numbers to increased testing.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, opposed that theory in a thread on Twitter, pointing out that states like New York have seen a decrease in cases while increasing testing. Florida’s testing “is roughly holding steady and yet cases are climbing,” he wrote.

Florida - testing is roughly holding steady and yet cases are climbing. (9/24) pic.twitter.com/lumL06abuf — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) June 17, 2020

“This may seem counter intuitive, but if you are doing enough testing, cases should start to go down because you are finding people early before they spread it,” Gupta added.

Since June 3, the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases each day except one.

Friday: 3,822

Thursday: 3,207

Wednesday: 2,610

Tuesday: 2,783

Monday: 1,758

Sunday: 2,016

Saturday: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

June 8: 966

June 7: 1,180

June 6: 1,270

June 5: 1,305

June 4: 1,419

June 3: 1,317

The United States has passed 2.1 million confirmed cases, with over 118,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 599,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 8.5 million. There have been more than 454,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 4.1 million being declared recovered.