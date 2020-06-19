Man accused of molesting girl in Pembroke Pines who he was babysitting

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 67-year-old man turned himself in to authorities Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to Pembroke Pines police, Bienvenido Pujols, of Port St. Lucie, is accused of molesting a child he babysat on various occasions from October 2008 through October 2012 when the girl was between the ages of 5 and 9.

According to his arrest report, Pujols forced the victim to kiss him, showed her an adult pornographic film and molested her.

Police said the victim would ask Pujols to stop and would cry, but he would tell her, “I don’t know why you’re crying. I know you like it.”

He now faces charges of sexual battery of a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation.

Detectives believe there may be other victims who have not come forward.

Anyone with further information about the case or who believes they know someone who was victimized by Pujols is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2220.