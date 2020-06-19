Chase may have ended in police-involved shooting in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A Cadillac with its windshield riddled with at least a dozen bullets could be seen from SKY 10 as a group of unmarked police cars surrounded the vehicle in the parking lot of a nursing facility. This all happened around 3 p.m. Friday at Andrews Avenue just south of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Details are sketchy, but this may have been the end of a chase that ended with a deputy involved shooting.

A handgun could also be seen on top of the silver Cadillac from SKY 10 over the scene.

Activity is centered around the Wilton Manors Health and Rehabilitation Center, but the incident was not directly related to the facility, officials said.

One person was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

