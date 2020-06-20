Got trash? Broward drop-off centers reopening Saturday

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No, they won’t take your bulk trash or yard waste, but the Broward County Residential Drop-Off Centers are back in business to take your household hazardous waste and electronics you don’t want anymore.

(See what they’ll take.)

Starting Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the drop off is available to residents from the Broward Municipal Services District, plus Dania Beach, Hollywood, Lauderhill, Lazy Lake, Lighthouse Point, Margate, Oakland Park, Pembroke Park, Sea Ranch Lakes, West Park and Weston. Cities not listed should contact their municipal Public Works Department.

Locations include:

North Residential Drop-off Center, 2780 N Powerline Rd, Pompano Beach.

Central Residential Drop-off Center, 5490 Reese Rd, Davie

South Residential Drop-off Center, 5601 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, West Park

For safety purposes, the county will provide no-contact services to accept household hazardous waste (such as used motor oil, paints, pesticides, pool chemicals, and fuel) and unwanted electronics (such as computers, monitors, televisions) from residents of participating municipalities only.

For more information, visit Broward.org/Waste, or call the Broward County Call Center at 311.